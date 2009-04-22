Air Travel

Photo by Dominik Mentzos/Lufthansa

Airline lounge expert Patrick LeQuere picks his favorite perks.

Photo by Benét J. Wilson

Carriers offer one-day lounge passes for the masses.

SkyTeam-LHR-2-web.jpg - Photo courtesy of SkyTeam

Airline lounges - not just for elite travelers anymore

Our Air Travel Expert
Air Travel
The Latest in Air Travel
Photo by Benet J. Wilson
Airline lounge expert Patrick LeQuere picks his favorite perks.
LoungeReview.com founder Patrick LeQuere reveals his 10 favorite airline lounge amenities, along with which airports offer them.
Photo courtesy of LoungeReview.com
Get the scoop on airport lounges around the world from noted expert.
Patrick Le Quere, the founder of LoungeReview.com, gives you the good, the bad and the ugly on facilities at more than 1,200 lounges around the world.
Photo By: GVK/Bauer-Griffin
10 Times Celebrities Behaved Badly During Air Travel
Here's a look at 10 times when celebrities -- including supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Alec Baldwin -- behaved badly on planes and in airports.
Boeing 737 wing - Photo by Benet J. Wilson
Here's a list of airlines in North and South America with low fares.
Air travel can be expensive, but these 11 North and South American carriers were formed to make it much cheaper for passengers.
Photo courtesy of Pet Paradise
9 Airports With Impressive Animal Boarding Facilities
Getting ready to fly but can't take Fido or Kitty? Consider dropping them off at pet boarding facilities located at these nine U.S. airports.
Photo courtesy of Etihad Six Senses Spa
Travel is stressful. Squeeze in a trip to an airport spa for relief.
Travel is stressful enough. Check out the spa facilities available at these 10 airports and relax before hopping on that next flight.
The Good Life Fitness Center at Toronto International Pearson Airport - Courtesy of Toronto International Pearson Airport
5 Ways to Work Out During Your Next Layover
Work out during your layover at these five airports, which offer full fitness centers, yoga rooms and even walking trails.
Consider these inspired gift ideas from About Travel's Pinterest board.
Looking for great travel gift? Check out the ideas posted by About Travel experts on the group's Gifts For Travelers Pinterest board.
Image courtesy of Amazon
Still searching for holiday gifts? Try these Oprah-approved options.
Let Oprah help you with these nine last-minute travel gift ideas curated from her annual "Favorite Things" list.
Image courtesy of Amazon
Have extra money? Consider buying these high-end travel gifts.
If you have extra money to spend this holiday season, click here to see 10 high-end items that are worth a splurge for the travelers in your life.
Photo courtesy of San Francisco International Airport
Looking for unique gift ideas? Find them in these 11 airports.
Hit a motherlode of unique local and special gifts at these 11 U.S. airports, ranging from craft-batch grenadine syrup to totes made of Maine sails.
Photo courtesy of FlyOtto
The founder won't say it, but FlyOtto could be the Uber of air travel.
FlyOtto's founder won't say it, but this on-demand private jet service is positioned to become the Uber of air travel, with access to 5000 airports.
Photo courtesy of Amazon
Have $100? Consider buying these useful 15 gifts for air travelers.
For those with extra money for the holidays, there are plenty of gifts to buy. So consider these 15 air travel gifts that cost less than $100.
Image courtesy of Amazon
Don't check a bag. Buy one of these overhead bin-friendly ones instead.
Is it time to buy a new carry-on bag that fits in an overhead bin? Consider these 10 options recommended by online luggage retailer Portmantos.
US Airways baggage policies.
Tap these companies to help you fight your bad airline experience.
Have complaints against the airlines and need help filing it? These five companies are here to help resolve them and get the compensation you deserve.
Prev
1
2
3
4
5
7