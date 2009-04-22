Air Travel

Looking for the best air travel gifts? This massive guide can help.

Looking for great travel gift? Check out the ideas posted by About Travel experts on the group's Gifts For Travelers Pinterest board.
Let Oprah help you with these nine last-minute travel gift ideas curated from her annual "Favorite Things" list.
Have extra money? Consider buying these high-end travel gifts.
If you have extra money to spend this holiday season, click here to see 10 high-end items that are worth a splurge for the travelers in your life.
Photo courtesy of San Francisco International Airport
Looking for unique gift ideas? Find them in these 11 airports.
Hit a motherlode of unique local and special gifts at these 11 U.S. airports, ranging from craft-batch grenadine syrup to totes made of Maine sails.
Photo courtesy of FlyOtto
The founder won't say it, but FlyOtto could be the Uber of air travel.
FlyOtto's founder won't say it, but this on-demand private jet service is positioned to become the Uber of air travel, with access to 5000 airports.
Have $100? Consider buying these useful 15 gifts for air travelers.
For those with extra money for the holidays, there are plenty of gifts to buy. So consider these 15 air travel gifts that cost less than $100.
Don't check a bag. Buy one of these overhead bin-friendly ones instead.
Is it time to buy a new carry-on bag that fits in an overhead bin? Consider these 10 options recommended by online luggage retailer Portmantos.
US Airways baggage policies.
Tap these companies to help you fight your bad airline experience.
Have complaints against the airlines and need help filing it? These five companies are here to help resolve them and get the compensation you deserve.
Help improve your child's air travel experience with these 13 gifts.
Air travel is hard enough for adults, so imagine what it must be like for children. These 13 items can keep them happy and comfortable on a flight.
Photo courtesy of JetComfy
Consider adding these 15 items that can make your travel life easier.
Looking for items that will improve your air travel experience? Consider adding these 15 items, including unique travel pillows, organizers and power.
Photo by Benet J. Wilson
You don't like them, but you've still got to pay them.
Airlines around the world are charging fees for everything from baggage to food and snacks. We take a look at nine of the most hated by travelers.
Photo by Benét J. Wilson
These airports have installed power outlets to charge our electronics.
Is your smartphone, tablet or laptop computer running out of power at the airport? Click here to see where the power is at 14 U.S. airports.
Photo by Benét J. Wilson
Flight attendants star in a video touting the City by the Bay.
San Francisco International Airport turned to flight attendants when it created a video to highlight the best to see and do in the city by the Bay.
Flight simulator. Getty/© Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG
Need travel gift ideas? Consider these picks from About.com Experts
Fifteen About.com Experts offer great holiday gift ideas, including a flight simulator, airline cards, luggage, exercise bands and travel jeans.
Photo courtesy of Amazon
Your Air Travel Expert has curated this large list of travel gift ideas at different price points, covering everything from luggage to electronics.
